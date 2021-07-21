"The Rooster Rewind" Launching 8/2

BOWMAN ON TARGET MARKETING will launch new specialty programming for its Hot AC WFTZ (THE ROOSTER 101.5)/MANCHESTER, TN midday show, "The Rooster Rewind" starting on MONDAY, AUGUST 2nd. The show will be hosted by WILL RABB, and feature '90s hits and listener requests, while highlighting '90s pop culture.

“As a kid of the '90s, I’m excited to relive a great decade for music and pop culture with the folks of Southern MIDDLE TENNESSEE,” said RABB. “Even better to do it on THE ROOSTER, a station with a great reputation and a great reach across the region makes this a can’t miss opportunity!"

