New Voice-Enabled Requests For Alexa

iHEARTRADIO and AMAZON are launching an interactive feature from ALEXA that will allow listeners to communicate with their favorite DJs by requesting and dedicating songs live on the radio. Using an ALEXA-enabled device, one can simply use their voice to request and dedicate songs using iHEARTRADIO’s new, first-to-market "Request a Song" feature for ALEXA.

ALEXA will then send the request to the station, where radio DJs can queue them for on-air playback in front of millions of other listeners. Click here for video demo of new skill.

