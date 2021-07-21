Peer Recognition

JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES Episode 7 took place LAST NIGHT, JULY 22nd.

In addition to performances by LUCY DACUS, MAGGIE ROSE and WHITEHORSE, the 2021 JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST AWARDS were announced:

MD Of The Year

Non-Comm - MARGOT CHOBANIAN (KJAC/GREELEY, CO)

Markets 75+ - DIANE MICHAELS (KPND/SPOKANE)

Markets 1-75 - REV. KEITH COES (WRLT/NASHVILLE)

PD Of The Year

Non-Comm - RITA HOUSTON (WFUV/NEW YORK)

Markets 75+ - TIM JOHNSTONE (KRVB/BOISE)

Markets 1-75 - DAN BUCKLEY (WRLT/NASHVILLE)

Station Of The Year

Non-Comm - KCMP/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL

Markets 75+ - WCNR/CHARLOTTESVILLE

Markets 1-75 - WRLT/NASHVILLE

Promotion Person Of The Year

Independent Labels - LINDSEY REID (THIRTY TIGERS)

Major Labels - BRIAN CORONA (ATLANTIC)

Independent Promotion Company - DAUNTLESS PROMOTION

Label Of The Year

Independent Labels - BEGGARS GROUP

Major Labels - CONCORD

Artists

New Artist of the Year - ARLO PARKS (TRANSGRESSIVE)

Artist of the Year - BLACK PUMAS (ATO)

Album of the Year – Punisher - PHOEBE BRIDGERS (DEAD OCEANS/SECRETLY GROUP)

Song of the Year - “I Need You” - JON BATISTE (VERVE FORECAST/INTERSCOPE)

BARTON said, “Every year my one wish is that we could hand out awards to everyone working in Triple A, as it’s such a passionate community of music and radio pros committed to music, artist development and great radio that serves their communities. But it’s still a thrill to recognize those that have been chosen by their peers. Next year we’ll do this in person, for sure.”

