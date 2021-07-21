-
Jack Barton Entertainment SummitFest Hands Out Awards
JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES Episode 7 took place LAST NIGHT, JULY 22nd.
In addition to performances by LUCY DACUS, MAGGIE ROSE and WHITEHORSE, the 2021 JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST AWARDS were announced:
MD Of The Year
- Non-Comm - MARGOT CHOBANIAN (KJAC/GREELEY, CO)
- Markets 75+ - DIANE MICHAELS (KPND/SPOKANE)
- Markets 1-75 - REV. KEITH COES (WRLT/NASHVILLE)
PD Of The Year
- Non-Comm - RITA HOUSTON (WFUV/NEW YORK)
- Markets 75+ - TIM JOHNSTONE (KRVB/BOISE)
- Markets 1-75 - DAN BUCKLEY (WRLT/NASHVILLE)
Station Of The Year
- Non-Comm - KCMP/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL
- Markets 75+ - WCNR/CHARLOTTESVILLE
- Markets 1-75 - WRLT/NASHVILLE
Promotion Person Of The Year
- Independent Labels - LINDSEY REID (THIRTY TIGERS)
- Major Labels - BRIAN CORONA (ATLANTIC)
- Independent Promotion Company - DAUNTLESS PROMOTION
Label Of The Year
- Independent Labels - BEGGARS GROUP
- Major Labels - CONCORD
Artists
- New Artist of the Year - ARLO PARKS (TRANSGRESSIVE)
- Artist of the Year - BLACK PUMAS (ATO)
- Album of the Year – Punisher - PHOEBE BRIDGERS (DEAD OCEANS/SECRETLY GROUP)
- Song of the Year - “I Need You” - JON BATISTE (VERVE FORECAST/INTERSCOPE)
BARTON said, “Every year my one wish is that we could hand out awards to everyone working in Triple A, as it’s such a passionate community of music and radio pros committed to music, artist development and great radio that serves their communities. But it’s still a thrill to recognize those that have been chosen by their peers. Next year we’ll do this in person, for sure.”
