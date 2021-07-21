Cliff Cage

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KKMG (98.9 MAGIC FM)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, has appointed veteran local radio personality CLIFF CAGE as on-air host for nights. This marks a return for CAGE, who previously hosted overnights on the station from 2010-2019. CAGE will be behind the mic weekdays from 7p to MIDNIGHT (MT).

KKMG PD DYLAN SALSBURY commented, "The name CLIFF CAGE goes beyond radio here in SOUTHERN COLORADO. He is well-known for many things in this town like his ties to the hip-hop community, as an MC for a local baseball team, and once again, as a radio host. I’m very excited to work with him and continue to strengthen the MAGIC brand here in COLORADO SPRINGS.”

Added CAGE: “I’ve done most of my growing up in the 719, so being back home at SOUTHERN COLORADO’s biggest station and now hosting the night show is literally the dream. I love this city.“

