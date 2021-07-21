Knoepke

AUDACY/MINNEAPOLIS SVP/Market Mgr. SHANNON KNOEPKE is departing the company for an as-yet-unannounced new position. The MINNEAPOLIS cluster includes COUNTRY KNMB (102.9 THE WOLF), News Talk WCCO-A and Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK-FM).

KNOEPKE returned to the cluster, than owned by CBS RADIO, as SVP/Market Manager and Dir./Sales in 2015, succeeding a retiring MICK ANSELMO (NET NEWS 12/1/15). She arrived following 14 years in the Market Pres. position with TOWNSQUARE MEDIA in ROCHESTER and FARIBAULT, MN, but had previously worked as AE for WCCO-A from 2000-2001.

AUDACY is seeking her successor. Find more information on the job and apply here.





« see more Net News