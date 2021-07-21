Scooter Braun (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

SCOOTER BRAUN has filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, YAEL COHEN, in LOS ANGELES on WEDNESDAY.

BRAUN manages superstars JUSTIN BIEBER, ARIANA GRANDE, DEMI LOVATO, J BALVIN.and DAVE "LIL DICKY" BURD.

According to the document, SCOOTER seeks joint custody of their three kids, and has agreed to pay his ex-wife spousal support.

There is reportedly a prenup in place, drawn up by disco queen attory LAURA WASSER, who is also representing SCOOTER in the divorce.

All reports are that the divorce is amicable, but a reconciliation is unlikely, according to sources close to the couple.

The two split earlier this month, after ongoing marital strife. The pair began dating in 2013 and wed in JULY 2014.

BRAUN recently shared a "thank you" message to YAEL on INSTAGRAM following their seventh anniversary, adding, "The adventure is just beginning."









« see more Net News