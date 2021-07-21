Revised Estimate

U.S. local advertising revenues are projected to to $142.4 billion in 2021, up 3.9% from its NOVEMBER 2020 estimates, according to a revised BIA ADVISORY SERVICES forecast that shows local radio up slightly to $11.7 billion this year and $12.3 billion in 2022; $940 million and $1.04 billion of radio revenue, respectively, is being attributed to digital sales.

The overall local ad revenue figure is expected to reach $157.1 billion in 2022 and $162.1 billion in 2023. Local television ad revenue is projected to fall to $16.2 billion in 2021 and rise to $19.3 billion in 2022, with $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively, coming from digital platforms. Digital media is expected to surpass traditional media's share of revenue and reach 51% by 2023.

“There’s an acceleration in the market that couldn’t be accounted for last fall,” said SVP/Chief Economist MARK FRATRIK. “The economy is growing and we’re observing money being spent to reach audiences through various media.”

