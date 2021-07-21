Knocked Out

CENLA BROADCASTING Sports KDBS-A-K234CY (ESPN 94.7)/ALEXANDRIA, LA was knocked off the air when a stolen car and trailer being chased by police crashed into the station's tower on TUESDAY (7/20).

CBS/NBC/CW affiliate KALB-TV reports that the car and trailer cut through a field and drove into a fence and utility building and toppled the tower, taking both the AM and FM translator signals off the air. The station plans to have temporary facilities in place to get the stations back on the air by JULY 23rd.

