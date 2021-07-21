Vaccine Hesitancy Stats

NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES has announced the findings of a new study on COVID vaccine hesitancy among AMERICANS. Research found that COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is highest among women and 25-54-year-old adults. On the flipside, the study further revealed that HISPANIC-AMERICANS are the least vaccine-hesitant of any population segment. NUVOODOO presented the results of this week’s bonus study today at the first in a series of free summer webinars for radio professionals, “Reboot the Commute.”

In addition, findings show that vaccine hesitancy is greatest in the MIDWEST and SOUTHERN U.S. Other results show 42% of the total sample is at least moderately concerned about the DELTA variant, with moderate to extreme DELTA variant concern running highest among those either fully, partially or intending to become vaccinated. Almost a third of the unvaccinated are “not at all concerned.”

Commented NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES President CAROLYN GILBERT, “Our JUNE study was conducted about five weeks after the CDC gave the all-clear for vaccinated AMERICANS to essentially return to a normal life, and feelings were most certainly running toward the optimistic side after 15 months of COVID-19-related restrictions. With this new variant of concern starting to impact case rates and hospitalizations, not to mention dominating the news cycle, we felt it important to provide the timeliest information, so our industry partners can make better informed decisions when planning the next few months.”

Added EVP Research LEIGH JACOBS, “We discussed this as the business day started on WEDNESDAY, JYLY 21st. I wrote up some questions and by 2p, we’d fielded, tabulated and had the data ready to report. In 2021, we need information this quickly, and I’m delighted to work with a company that actually gets that done.”





