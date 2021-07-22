Radio Showcase

Seven CORUS ENTERTAINMENT News-Talk stations have added a new weekly show featuring podcasts from the company's CURIOUSCAST podcast network. "THE CURIOUSCAST PODCAST HOUR," hosted by CORUS Dir./Programming and Streaming CHRIS "DUNNER" DUNCOMBE, features a different podcast episode each week. The show will air on News-Talk CFMJ-A (GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 640 TORONTO)/TORONTO, CKNW-A/VANCOUVER, CHQR-A/CALGARY, CHED-A/EDMONTON, CJOB-A/WINNIPEG, CHML-A/HAMILTON, and CFPL-A/LONDON, ON.

“For years our news talk radio stations have been editing audio from radio shows to create daily podcasts and now we’re taking original podcast content and showcasing it on radio,” said CORUS National Dir./Talk Radio LARRY GIFFORD. “THE CURIOUSCAST PODCAST HOUR combines the artistry of a captivating audio storytelling while helping listeners discover new podcasts that they can follow and explore other episodes on their own.”

“I have always been fascinated by stories and storytellers from journalists to some of the most creative minds in science fiction. They tell our history, reveal hidden truths, and take us on adventures we could simply could have never imagined,” said DUNCOMBE. “On this show, we’re going to bring you a different story every week from some of the best CURIOUSAST podcasts -- with topics ranging from crime to world politics, and history to music, to hopefully turn you onto your next favourite new podcast.”

