Must-See Webinar

Carve out time! This coming TUESDAY, JULY 27, with sessions at 11a and 2p (ET), AJ VAUGHAN and KATHY EAGLE from the team at TOPLINE, FUTURI's AI-driven sales intelligence system, will present a webinar that explores ways for sales executives to break through to key decision-makers, even during the dog days of SUMMER.

"Don't Let The Summer Slump Kill Your Q3! How to Break Through When It Seems Like Everyone's On Vacation" delves into tactics for building rapport and communicating with clients and prospects in a way that creates urgency and gets them leaning in. This webinar is free, and all registrants will be able to access it on demand even if they can't make the live session. Click here to register for this webinar.

« see more Net News