$20 Tickets

LIVE NATION's promotion Return to Live is offering $20 all-in tickets including taxes and fees to nearly 1,000 shows this year for a limited time. The $20 tickets while supplies last will be available to the general public starting next WEDNESDAY, JULY 28th at 12p (ET)/9a (PT) on LIVENATION.COM. T-MOBILE and SPRINT customers will have exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets starting TUESDAY, JULY 27th at 12p (ET)/9a (PT).

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” in a statement from JONAS BROTHERS.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” said ZAC BROWN. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world.”

Participating artists celebrating the Return to Live concerts include:

311

Jason Aldean

Megadeth

3 Doors Down

Jonas Brothers

NF

Alanis Morissette

Judas Priest

Pitbull

Alice Cooper

Kings of Leon

Primus

Brad Paisley

KISS

Rise Against

Brett Eldredge

KORN

Rod Wave

Brooks & Dunn

Lady A

Slipknot

Brothers Osborne

Lil Baby

The Black Crowes

Coheed and Cambria

Lindsey Stirling

The Doobie Brothers

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Florida Georgia Line

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Trippie Redd

Daryl Hall & John Oates

Maroon 5

Zac Brown Band

