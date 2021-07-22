-
Live Nation Offering $20 Tickets For Almost 1,000 Shows This Year
LIVE NATION's promotion Return to Live is offering $20 all-in tickets including taxes and fees to nearly 1,000 shows this year for a limited time. The $20 tickets while supplies last will be available to the general public starting next WEDNESDAY, JULY 28th at 12p (ET)/9a (PT) on LIVENATION.COM. T-MOBILE and SPRINT customers will have exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets starting TUESDAY, JULY 27th at 12p (ET)/9a (PT).
“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” in a statement from JONAS BROTHERS.
“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” said ZAC BROWN. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world.”
Participating artists celebrating the Return to Live concerts include:
311
Jason Aldean
Megadeth
3 Doors Down
Jonas Brothers
NF
Alanis Morissette
Judas Priest
Pitbull
Alice Cooper
Kings of Leon
Primus
Brad Paisley
KISS
Rise Against
Brett Eldredge
KORN
Rod Wave
Brooks & Dunn
Lady A
Slipknot
Brothers Osborne
Lil Baby
The Black Crowes
Coheed and Cambria
Lindsey Stirling
The Doobie Brothers
Dierks Bentley
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Florida Georgia Line
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Trippie Redd
Daryl Hall & John Oates
Maroon 5
Zac Brown Band