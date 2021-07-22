Marritz, Bernstein

WNYC STUDIOS and PROPUBLICA "TRUMP, INC." co-hosts ANDREA BERNSTEIN and ILYA MARRITZ will host a new, as-yet-unnamed podcast series on the JANUARY 6th insurrection for AUDACY's PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS. The new show will launch in early 2022.

“PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS is the premier producer of beautifully-told, sound-rich multipart series,” said BERNSTEIN in a press release. “We’re so excited to have it as a home for our investigative reporting.”

"PINEAPPLE has made some of my very favorite nonfiction podcasts, ever,” said MARRITZ. “We are thrilled to work with some of the sharpest, most talented audio-makers in the business.”

In a joint comment in the release, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS co-founders JENNA WEISS-BERMAN and MAX LINSKY said, “We couldn’t be prouder to be working with ANDREA and ILYA. We’ve been tremendous fans of their unique, ambitious style of investigative narrative audio for years, and what they are uncovering about the insurrection on JANUARY 6 will provide the context about that day and what led to it that all of us are so desperate to understand.”

