Baby Lou

ROCK N’ ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee and GRAMMY AWARD winning musician MATT SORUM (Ex GUNS N’ ROSES & VELVET REVOLVER drummer) and his wife, choreographer, singer-songwriter, visual artist & fashion designer ACE HARPER have announced the birth of their new baby girl, LOU ELLINGTON SORUM. In a statement, “Our Hearts are so full of gratitude that GOD has brought this angel into our lives. Our baby girl LOU ELLINGTON is pure Love & Joy.” She was born FRIDAY, June 11th in PALM SPRINGS, CA, weighing in at 6 lbs 14 oz.

