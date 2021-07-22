-
Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Drummer Matt Sorum And Wife Ace Harper Welcome Baby Girl
ROCK N’ ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee and GRAMMY AWARD winning musician MATT SORUM (Ex GUNS N’ ROSES & VELVET REVOLVER drummer) and his wife, choreographer, singer-songwriter, visual artist & fashion designer ACE HARPER have announced the birth of their new baby girl, LOU ELLINGTON SORUM. In a statement, “Our Hearts are so full of gratitude that GOD has brought this angel into our lives. Our baby girl LOU ELLINGTON is pure Love & Joy.” She was born FRIDAY, June 11th in PALM SPRINGS, CA, weighing in at 6 lbs 14 oz.