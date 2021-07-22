Sold

WP BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Sports KNMZ (ESPN ALAMOGORDO 103.7), News-Talk KRSY-A (ALAMO AM), and K270CS/ALAMOGORDO, NM and Country KRSY-F/LA LUZ, NM to EXCITER MEDIA LLC for $24,000 plus $60,000 for real property and a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, RADIO BY GRACE, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WTSE/BENTON, TN while it awaits replacement of the electrical system at its tower site.

And FULL SMILE, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Oldies KIRL/OSAGE BEACH, MO to ORION CENTER, INC. for $60,000.

