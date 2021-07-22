Nashville Songwriter Awards 9/14

NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) will hold its 4th annual "Nashville Songwriter Awards" in-person on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th at the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME's CMA THEATER in NASHVILLE. Guests at the private ceremony will experience a night of performances honoring the recipients of NSAI's Song, Songwriter, and Songwriter-Artist of the year awards, as well as the additional category, "10 Songs I Wish I'd Written," chosen by fellow songwriters.

This years' awards will include a segment honoring SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING CEO and Chairman JON PLATT with NSAI's "President's Keystone Award," which honors individuals who contribute to the betterment of songwriters. PLATT exhibited that with his help in creating the WRITER FOUNDATION.

“We are so pleased to be back in person this year after presenting an entirely virtual awards event last year,” said NSAI Chief Operating Officer JENNIFER TURNBOW. "The more intimate setting will provide an opportunity for industry colleagues to gather and celebrate together, many for the first time in over a year. This year’s show promises to be memorable in many ways, and it is our privilege to be able to partner with CITY NATIONAL BANK again to celebrate songwriters in such a grand way."

“Our deepest thanks go to ... JON PLATT for enabling the half million-dollar donation that allowed NSAI to create the non-profit, tax-exempt WRITER FOUNDATION," said NSAI Pres. STEVE BOGARD. "The Foundation quickly and efficiently got critically-needed grant funds into the hands of American songwriters and composers. JON stepped up to help at the height of the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Live performances were shut down and royalty checks were impacted. The $1,000 grants NSAI was able to distribute through SONY’s generosity helped songwriters who really needed it pay their bills.”

