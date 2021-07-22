Sands & J Swey

Independent music imprint, PIVTL PROJECTS, has signed NASHVILLE based pop singer/songwriter CHARLOTTE SANDS and Swedish Rapper J SWEY as part of the “Signed By” program between leading digital music distributor TUNECORE and the parent of both PIVTL and TUNECORE, global digital music company BELIEVE. Artists who release their music through TUNECORE and are identified as rising stars, are eligible to be signed by BELIEVE.

PIVTL PROJECTS Head CHRIS MALTESE said, “We’re always looking for talented artists with the ability to create their own lanes, which is exactly what we’ve found with both J and CHARLOTTE. Because of BELIEVE and PIVTL’s relationship with TUNECORE, we were able to identify them and sign them through the “Signed By” upstream program the companies share, which will enable J and CHARLOTTE to propel their careers further.”

SANDS said, “I loved being an independent artist, but as my career has taken off, so have so many of the responsibilities. I’m really enjoying working with the team at PIVTL – they help on the creative side of my releases and have given me great advice and support with marketing, promotion and so many areas that indie artists struggle with. TUNECORE was a great launching pad and PIVTL is an amazing place to continue to build my career.”

J SWEY added, “I’ve been looking forward to signing with people who can help take my career to the next level. I’m excited to work with CHRIS and his crew at PIVTL. I think it’s going to be a great fit with my ability to make great music and them knowing how to move it. I want to thank TUNECORE for helping to get me going and PIVTL for keeping me going.”





