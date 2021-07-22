Moss

Country KDPM (92.3 FM THE DEPOT)/MARSHALL, TX, owned by 92.3 THE DEPOT LLC, has hired CHERIE MOSS for its sales and marketing team, joining previous hires and Country record industry veterans MARY LYNNE O'NEAL, who also hosts afternoons (NET NEWS 12/7/20), and SETH NECESSARY, who also hosts afternoons (NET NEWS 4/2/21). MOSS is a veteran sales professional who previously was Sales Dir. for SB MAGAZINE in SHREVEPORT.

"CHERIE brings with her decades of media sales experience, but more importantly, she has a passion for local business entrepreneurs who have the courage to use their own money to grow their business and livelihoods their own way,” said Station Mgr. CHIP ARLEDGE. “With so many businesses in EAST TEXAS owned by independent business folks, CHERIE’s desire to help them grow and succeed will benefit everyone involved."

ARLEDGE added, "We’re very lucky to have been able to attract such a talented assortment of sales and music professionals. Most importantly, they were lured to 92.3 THE DEPOT by its unique format and vision for how we’re helping move the region forward."

