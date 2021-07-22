Valentine

Posts by his family on social media confirm that CUMULUS News-Talk WWTN (SUPER TALK 99.7 WTN)/NASHVILLE afternoon host PHIL VALENTINE is in the hospital "fighting for his life" after contracting COVID-19.

VALENTINE had voiced skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine on the air and opposed government efforts urging the public to get vaccinated, touting Vitamin D; he initially posted on JULY 11th that he had contracted COVID but "unfortunately for the haters out there, it looks like I'm going to make it." The statement from his family confirmed that he was hospitalized and "is in very serious condition, suffering from COVID Pneumonia and the attendant side effects... breathing with assistance but... NOT on a ventilator." They added that "while he has never been an 'anti-vaxer' he regrets not being more vehemently 'Pro-Vaccine.'"

Phil Valentine on Covid guidelines: Challenge everything & learn facts for yourself https://t.co/OxlbQk7aem — SuperTalk 99.7 WTN (@997wtn) March 16, 2021

Ah, but I'm sure their vaccine is perfectly safe. Don't worry about it.https://t.co/mNC7Sj4XpV — Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) July 15, 2021

