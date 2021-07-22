Brice (Photo:Double Down Music)

NASHVILLE-based DOUBLE DOWN MUSIC, a recently launched publishing division of PIA MUSIC GROUP (PIA), has signed CURB RECORDS songwriter/artist LEE BRICE. The signing reunites BRICE with PIA MUSIC GROUP CEO RYAN DOKKE, who served as head of radio promotion for CURB RECORDS prior to being named Sr. VP/GM of parent CURB/WORD ENTERTAINMENT in 2018.

"In addition to his outstanding recording career, LEE BRICE is one of the most prolific songwriters in music,” said DOKKE. “The visual nature of his writing and what he can bring to life with a lyric and a melody put him among the best artist-writers in our business. Personally, it is a thrill to once again be able to work with LEE in a different way this time. His ideas and energy are infectious! He brings so much to the PIA MUSIC GROUP / DOUBLE DOWN family.”

“LEE BRICE is a massive hit-songwriter," said PIA MUSIC GROUP founder DALLAS DAVIDSON. "After the creative success we have had together, we now have an opportunity to work together in a bigger way and put a giant spotlight on LEE BRICE, the songwriter! And it’s always special when you get to work with one of your closest friends.”

