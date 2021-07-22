Billie Eilish: A Disney Princess

GRAMMY-winning and chart-topping artist BILLIE EILISH is DISNEY's latest princess. The celebrated pop singer will make her debut on DISNEY+ with "Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To LOS ANGELES," a cinematic concert experience, premiering globally on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd. The original will feature intimate performances of every song in order from her new album, "Happier Than Ever," which comes out JULY 30th – for the first and only time – from the stage of the iconic HOLLYWOOD BOWL

Directed by ROBERT RODRIGUEZ and OSCAR winner PATRICK OSBORNE, the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through her hometown and its most iconic backdrops, featuring brother FINNEAS, the LOS ANGELES CHILDREN'S CHORUS, the LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC conducted by GUSTAVO DUDAMEL and noted BRAZILIAN guitarist ROMERO LUBAMBO, with orchestra arrangements by DAVID CAMPBELL, BECK's father. “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To LOS ANGELES” was produced by INTERSCOPE FILMS and DARKROOM PRODUCTIONS, in associate with NEXUS STUDIOS and ARON LEVINE PRODUCTIONS, with KERRY ASMUSSEN as the Live Concert Director and PABLO BERRON as Director Of Photography.

Said BILLIE, “DISNEY is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

Added director RODRIGUEZ, "We are all huge admirers of BILLIE and FINNEAS here in our household. They are such impressive, world-class talents that it’s a real honor to work with them on this film. The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique."

Added DISNEY+/ESPN+ President MICHAEL PAULL, “BILLIE has captivated fans around the world with her soulful voice and raw, honest lyrics, and we are proud to bring this incredibly cinematic and unique concert experience to DISNEY+"

DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION President/Chief Creative Officer GARY MARSH was effusive, "BILLIE’s musical evolution, coupled with her singular vision in crafting this special, establishes her as one of this generation’s premiere artists and storytellers. She delivers a concert experience like no other!"

