Broadway Joe, R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS sends out condolences to the family and many friends of CRAIN MEDIA Urban KHTE (96.5 THE BOX)/LITTLE ROCK Co-Founder, VP/Ops, BROADWAY JOE (JOEL RATLIFF) who passed away this week (7/20) at the age of 52 of cardiac arrest. RATLIFF was also founder of RATLIFF MEDIA CONSULTING, LLC and formerly GM at Urban KZTS (STREETZ 101.1)/LITTLE ROCK.

JOE’s wife, NIKKIA RATLIFF, told ALL ACCESS, “JOE was wonderful. We are all going to miss him so much. He developed a lung infection that was not responding and so we moved him to the MAYO CLINIC in ROCHESTER, NY.

“Being a former leukemia patient and bone marrow recipient, his immune system was already compromised. The infection was too much for him and triggered liver and kidney problems and multiple organ failure – and then cardiac arrest.”

JOE is survived by NIKKIA as well as sons JOEL MAURICE II, JOEL ANTHONY and JOSIAH as well as daughters JOVONNA, NAUTICA, JASMINE, KERI, NASONDRA, and NAKAYLA.

A memorial is being planned for family and friends in LITTLE ROCK.

In lieu of flowers, financial contributions can be sent to his wife via NAVY FEDERAL ZELLE, NIKKIA RATLIFF (nikkia.ratliff@icloud.com).

« see more Net News