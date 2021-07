Wanna Wake Up Omaha?

NRG MEDIA OMAHA/OM DAVID ADAMS is looking for a new morning show co-host for Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5) as LAURA BLENKUSH steps away.

"One of our hosts is leaving for personal reasons, so we’d love to get the word out that the search is on for her replacement," he told ALL ACCESS.

Here’s the link to the job.





