Veteran anchor/reporter DAVID GURA is joining NPR as Business Correspondent.. He will officially start at NPR on AUGUST 2nd after reporting part-time for the network in recent months.

GURA, most recently anchor and correspondent at MSNBC, where he hosted "UP WITH DAVID GURA" on weekend mornings, previously anchored at BLOOMBERG; he began his career in public radio as an intern at UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA News-Talk WUNC/CHAPEL HILL, NC and at NPR, and worked as a Senior Reporter and fill-in host for MARKETPLACE.

