Bud And Broadway Pick Up Two New Affiliates

SUITERADIO’s syndicated THE BUD AND BROADWAY SHOW has expanded their reach into the Pacific Northwest with the addition of PACIFIC EMPIRE COMMUNICATIONS’ Country KCLK (HOT COUNTRY 94.1)/LEWISTON, ID and Country KUBQ (98.7 THE RANCH)/LA GRANDE, OR for mornings, effective MONDAY, AUGUST 2nd.

“I am truly humbled to see our show experience the level of growth we’ve seen the past few months, and we are thrilled to add these guys to the family," said host JERRY BROADWAY.

PACIFIC EMPIRE COMMUNICATIONS’ GM BEN BONFILED said, “We are excited to bring a fresh new sound to THE RANCH 98.7 morning show. THE BUD AND BROADWAY SHOW will be a good fit for our market and station.”

SUITERADIO COO PAT FANT added, “We are especially pleased to be working with EMPIRE COMMUNICATIONS to deliver THE BUD AND BROADWAY SHOW into WASHINGTON and OREGON. Funny makes money, and in Country radio today that means THE BUD AND BROADWAY SHOW. Thank you BEN, the crew is ready!”

