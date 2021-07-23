Combs (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist LUKE COMBS has quietly taken care of the funeral costs for the three men who tragically lost their lives at the FASTER HORSES FESTIVAL in BROOKLYN, MI last weekend (NET NEWS 7/19).

DAWSON BROWN, KOLE SOVA and RICHIE MAYS JR. were found dead at a campground near the Country music festival. Officials said the cause appeared to be carbon monoxide poisoning from a nearby generator. WXYZ-TV/DETROIT reports that “a publicist for COMBS confirmed that he had paid for the funerals, but said COMBS did not wish to provide any further comment.”

A GoFundMe has been setup for the victims’ families. It has already raised nearly $60,000.

