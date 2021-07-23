Cameron

BILL CAMERON will retire as Political Reporter and host of the SUNDAY evening "CONNECTED TO CHICAGO WITH BILL CAMERON" at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO on AUGUST 20th after a 51 year career, the last 21 at WLS. He previously served as Political Editor at the former News WMAQ-A.

The two-time MURROW AWARD winner said, “The time has come for me to plan my retirement. I’ve enjoyed covering CHICAGO politics very much, but half-a-century on the day-to-day beat is probably enough. Time to go visit many more national parks!“

PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR said, “No matter what the news entailed, you could always count on BILL to bring it to you accurately and without bias. Never swayed by the political winds of the day, BILL’s interviewing and reporting skills will not only be missed by us here at the BIG 89 but by CHICAGO as a whole. We wish him the very best in his retirement.”

News Dir. NICK GALE added that CAMERON "is one of the most important cogs in the wheel that moves the needles at WLS. Having covered the City Hall beat since 1970, first with 670 WMAQ and later with WLS, BILL is a walking encyclopedia of political knowledge. Having covered nine mayors, numerous governors, as well as an endless stream of government corruption, his institutional knowledge of the ins and outs of city and state government will be greatly missed. Personally, I'm humbled to have been able to work with him and learn from him. I know I speak for everyone in the newsroom past and present when I say that we wish nothing but the best to the 'dean' of CHICAGO political reporters as he prepares to enjoy a much-deserved retirement.”

