Help For Local News?

A bill to help local news media through tax credits has been introduced by Democrats in the SENATE. The Local Journalism Sustainability Act of 2021 is sponsored by Sens. MARIA CANTWELL (D-WA), MARK KELLY (D-AZ), and RON WYDEN (D-OR) and is intended to help local news organizations hire more journalists and bolster their operations through tax credits. A similar bill sponsored by Reps. ANN KIRKPATRICK (D-AZ) and DAN NEWHOUSE (R-WA) was introduced in the HOUSE in JUNE.

Among the provisions in the bill, local news subscriptions would be subject to up to $250 per year for five years in tax credits, which could also be used to donate to a local nonprofit news publisher; a five-year credit of up to $25,000 in the first year and $15,000 in each of the next four years for hiring journalists; and a tax credit of up to $5,000 in the first year and $2,500 in the following four years for small business advertising on local news media, including radio, television, digital, and nonprofit news organizations

“The COVID-19 pandemic made it crystal clear that local reporters and newsrooms are essential to keeping the public informed and safe, but their importance spans well beyond health emergencies,” said CANTWELL. “At its core, local news is about holding the powerful accountable. The strength of our democracy is based in truth and transparency, and local newsrooms are on the ground in our communities asking the critical questions, countering misinformation, and telling our stories. We have to protect these vital parts of our communities, because once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

“Local newspapers, radio stations and TV stations are pillars of our community, bringing Arizonans trusted local news, information about community events and the latest on public health updates in their area,” said Sen. KELLY. “The pandemic made an already difficult financial situation for these news providers even harder, which is why I support the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. By providing tax credits for individuals to support local news outlets, they can continue to provide important coverage for ARIZONA readers, listeners and viewers.”

WYDEN added, “The decline of local news has had devastating effects on our communities. Local news has often been the only window into the city council or mayor’s office. Without these outlets, these important institutions in our communities go uncovered. Further, the decline of local news has only fueled the growth of misinformation, as Americans lose their most trusted sources of information. As the son of a journalist, these developments trouble my greatly. Our bill would provide financial support to local news at this critical time for our democracy.”

NATIONAL ASSOCIATON OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH issued a supportive statement reading, “NAB applauds the introduction of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which would support and enable hiring additional local journalists for broadcast newsrooms. At a time when misinformation and disinformation plague online platforms, broadcast radio and television continue to serve as reliable beacons of news that keep local communities informed and connected. We appreciate Sens. CANTWELL, WYDEN and KELLY’s leadership in ensuring a vibrant future for local journalism and we urge congressional passage of this legislation.”

SAG-AFTRA Pres. GABRIELLE CARTERIS was another of several organizational leaders issuing statements in support of the bill, saying, "Local news is the backbone of our communities; this has never been more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic, when millions of Americans turned to local news to stay informed about fast-changing developments where they live and work. The Local Journalism Sustainability Act will help journalists, including those that SAG-AFTRA represents, to continue working in their communities. I want to thank Senators CANTWELL, KELLY and WYDEN for introducing this important legislation and recognizing just how essential these workers are to all of us.”

