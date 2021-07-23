Wallen (Photo: Sweet Talk Publicity)

MORGAN WALLEN sat down with “GOOD MORNING AMERICA’s” MICHAEL STRAHAN in an interview that aired TODAY (7/23) to discuss the incident captured on video involving his use of a racial slur outside of a NASHVILLE home back in FEBRUARY of this year (NET NEWS 2/3).

During the interview, WALLEN revealed that he spent 30 days at a rehab facility in SAN DIEGO, "Just trying to figure out ... why am I acting this way? Do I have an alcohol problem? Do I have a deeper issue?" He also shared that he donated $500,000 to the BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITON and other organizations, an amount WALLEN and his team estimated that his music sales spiked as a result of the incident.

In the interview, STRAHAN asked WALLEN why he felt it was OK to use the slur in the first place. The singer-songwriter replied, “I’m not sure. I think I was just ignorant about it. I don’t think I ever sat down and was like, 'Hey, is this right or is this wrong?'”

Following the initial release of the video back in FEBRUARY, WALLEN apologized in a widely-viewed video statement, saying, “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better" (NET NEWS 2/11).

Watch the full "GMA" interview with WALLEN here.

