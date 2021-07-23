Lorei (Photo: WEDU)

NATHAN B. STUBBLEFIELD FOUNDATION noncommercial Variety WMNF/TAMPA has finally released a statement on the reason for the firing of News Dir. and "RADIOACTIVITY" host ROB LOREI in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/9), claiming that LOREI used a "racial slur" in a letter to a listener, a characterization LOREI disputes.

The TAMPA BAY TIMES reports that in an email to subscribers sent by WMNF Board of Directors WILL GREAVES on THURSDAY (7/23), LOREIs firing was attributed towards an unnamed "ethnic slur towards a listener from a station email account." LOREI told the TIMES that he was responding to a listener who had defended the far-right-wing PROUD BOYS, using the term "kapo," which refers to prisoners in Nazi camps who supervised forced labor and is considered an insult used by Jews against other Jews, insinuating that the subject is collaborating with the enemy. LOREI said that the term is political and not a “racial slur.” He also told the TIMES that the station's GM RICK FERNANDES knew about the exchange and laughed it off, telling LOREI not to contact the person again, but that three months later, he was suddenly fired; GREAVES told the TIMES that the board did not learn about the exchange until APRIL and immediately fired LOREI. GREAVES called "Kapo" "an anti-Semitic racial slur that is highly offensive to any Jewish person."

LOREI, a founding partner of the station and the host and Managing Editor of FLORIDA THIS WEEK on crosstown PBS affiliate WEDU-TV, was fired by WMNF in FEBRUARY 2019 but reinstated weeks later, only to be fired again on APRIL 9th of this year. He continues to host his TV show.

