Beyonce (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Authorities suspect a fire that erupted late WEDNESDAY (7/21) inside a vacant GARDEN DISTRICT mansion in NEW ORLEANS owned by pop superstar BEYONCÉ is being investigated as a possible arson. According to THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE, the blaze in the 1500 block of HARMONY STREET appeared to have started in the kitchen, where firefighters found books inside of an oven, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation. A gas can was also found in the house.

Neighbors who asked not to be identified said authorities seemed to suspect that someone broke into the home shortly before the fire. One neighbor said people are known to use an unlocked gate to come onto and leave the property. No one has lived in the home recently, but the house did have working utilities, fire officials said.

It's reported that the 15,000-square-foot, three-story Spanish baroque building was constructed in 1926 and has a long and unique history of owners. Click here to read more.

