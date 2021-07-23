Jeninga (via LinkedIn)

THE CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CCMA) has appointed AMY JENINGA President, taking the role of leading the internal team along with a seat on the CCMA Executive Board. JENINGA has more than 15 years of music industry experience and joins the CCMA team from her previous role at UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA, where she had worked since 2010, most recently as VP/Digital Strategy. JENINGA will also lead COUNTRY MUSIC WEEK 2021 in NOVEMBER in LONDON, ON.

“I have a longstanding love of Country music and a deep appreciation for the community that brings it to life," said JENINGA. "I am excited to work with the CCMA Board of Directors, the staff and ASSOCIATION members on the continued growth and evolution of the CCMA. This role allows me to connect my passion for technology and innovation to the Country music community as we work to expand and create new opportunities for Canadian Country talent locally and globally.”

“We are thrilled to have AMY joining us in the role of President,” said Chair of the CCMA Board of Directors JACKIE DEAN. “Her leadership skills, deep industry experience and incredible dedication to innovation will be a great support to the CCMA’s members and mandate to elevate Country music in CANADA and abroad. We look forward to how her adaptability in the ever-changing global digital landscape will help build new strategies for the organization and continue moving it forward.”

