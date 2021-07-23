Sold

HALL COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Sports WLPA-A-W223CH/LANCASTER, PA-WONN-F/STARVIEW-HARRISBURG-YORK, PA (ESPN RADIO 92.5/92.7) to FOREVER MEDIA's FM RADIO LICENSES, LLC for $400,000.

In other filings with the FCC, LIVING WAY MINISTRIES, INC. is selling W220EJ/WEEHAWKEN, NJ to AURICLE COMMUNICATIONS, licensee of noncommercial Variety WFMU/EAST ORANGE, NJ, for $374,000. WFMU is the primary station for the translator on 91.9 FM, with antenna at TIMES SQUARE in MANHATTAN.

PHIL DRUMHELLER's P&M RADIO is selling Adult Standards WIZZ-A-W263DE/GREENFIELD, MA to SAGA COMMUNICATIONS OF NEW ENGLAND, LLC for $61,800, contingent on the grant of technical modifications being simultaneously filed with the transaction application.

Applying for STAs were CENLA BROADCASTING LICENSING COMPANY, LLC (KDBS-A/ALEXANDRIA, LA, emergency wire antenna after tower toppled by car in police chase) and MOLLMAN MEDIA, INC. (KKEN/DUNCAN, OK, reduced power due to transmitter issues).

POINT FIVE LLC has requested a Silent STA for KIHT/AMBOY, CA due to power issues and generator failure.

CHARISMA RADIO CORP.has closed on the sale of W287CD/SCALY, NC to SUTTON RADIOCASTING CORPORATION for $100 and payment of costs of applying for a booster for the seller's Easy Listening WHLC/HIGHLANDS, NC plus engineering service for the seller's stations.

And TRIPLE M BROADCASTING, LLC (KIRK LITTON) has closed on the sale of its 54.05% of MIDLANDS MEDIA GROUP, LLC, licensee of Classic Hits WZMJ (93.1 THE LAKE)/BATESBURG, SC and Country WWNQ (94.3 THE DUDE)/FOREST ACRES, SC, to THE 29 GROUP, LLC (L. KEITH STOVER) for $1.8 million plus the balance of MMG's loan to LAKE MURRAY COMMUNICATIONS, LLC.

