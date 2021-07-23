Webinar Memorial To 9/11

CPR PROMOTION's veteran PAIGE NIENABER will host a webinar on THURSDAY, JULY 29th to help radio find unique and impactful ways to memorialize the 20th anniversary of the tragic events on SEPTEMBER 11th, 2001.

Said NIENABER, "Radio covered the event live and on subsequent anniversaries, but the 20th is one that presents a different angle as radio will participate in dedications and memorials to listeners, many of whom may not have been alive or old enough to know what it felt like that day, what it meant and how it changed the country, and all of our lives."

MANNGROUP RADIO and CPR invite listeners to the webinar on JULY 29th at 10a PT/1p ET/12n CT by registering here.

