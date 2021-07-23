Guy Zapoleon

Legendary radio broadcaster/consultant GUY ZAPOLEON lifts the curtains on his new site, GUYZAPOLEON.COM.

The site highlights GUY’s 50 years in radio and calls on his vast experience in day-to-day winning programming, years of successful consulting, and most recently working with iHEARTMEDIA.

A trip to GUYZAPOLEON.COM features:

GUY’s new website that is dedicated to articles and commentary about radio, media, and the music industry.

Currently featured is GUY’s latest 10-Year Music Cycle from ALLACCESS.COM.

The site includes key Music Cycle articles from the past (including the original) and recent industry commentary articles.

A gallery of GUY’s career chronologically in a picture history from the beginning -- winning a Maverick from KHJ/LOS ANGELES, to his days at iHEARTMEDIA.

Make sure you check out GUYZAPOLEON.COM and reach out to GUY directly at gzapoleon@aol.com.

