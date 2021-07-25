'Putting the Great Back in New Music'

BOOMERoom is a music project that offers new music by classic artists from the '50s to the '90s in a proprietary database. The company has over five million undiscovered “NEWdies but Goodies” from over 25,000 artists, incorporated in several radio demos, which can be stand-alone shows or featured segment inserts for existing shows.

The BOOMERoom team members include GRAMMY winner DIONNE WARWICK, and producer JOHN BOYLAN with contributions from BOBBY RYDELL, the late LESLEY GORE (their first member), the late KAL MANN, and the late MARVIN HAMLISCH. There is also a board member from SOUND EXCHANGE and a key executive of RIAA, and several other operational team members and advisors.

The BOOMERoom "NEWdies" music are songs released at least 20 years after an artist’s first release, and include only those artists whose careers started in the 1950's to the 1990's, from CHER or THE FOUR TOPS to BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN or FOREIGNER to SHANIA TWAIN or NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK.

BOOMERoom is currently looking for AM and FM stations, and sponsors, willing to try something different than their competitors. For more info, check out the BOOMERoom website and FACEBOOK page.

« see more Net News