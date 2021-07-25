Michael Rapino: Bullish On Live's Return. (Photo: Twitter)

LIVE NATION is making "$20 All In" tickets available for many concerts in an attempt to help it recover after the pandemic.

In the 15 months to end of MARCH 2021, LIVE NATION’s revenues across all divisions fell year-on-year by $10.76 billion.

Company chief MICHAEL RAPINO remains optimistic about the bounceback as they "confidently plan our reopenings, particularly for outdoor shows."

On FRIDAY, LIVE NATION announced the run of new $20 “all in” ticket prices for outdoor amphitheater shows in the U.S. taking place this year, including nearly 1,000 shows, under the RETURN TO LIVE banner, across more than 40 amphitheaters.

For a limited time only next week, fans will be able to buy $20 tickets to participating shows “while supplies last”. The price includes taxes and fees.

Artists who will be playing shows under the $20 ticket offer include the JONAS BROTHERS, KINGS OF LEON, ZAC BROWN BRAND, TRIPPIE REDD, MAROON 5, ALANIS MORISSETTE, LIL BABY, KISS and KORN.

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting WEDNESDAY, JULY 28th at 12p ET/9a PT on LiveNation.com for a limited time only.

« see more Net News