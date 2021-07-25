Jay-Z: Launching Luxury Brand In Edition (Photo: s_bukley / Shuterstock.com)

JAY Z’s ROC NATION is launching a new brand and multimedia platform, EDITION by MODERN LUXURY. The venture is being created in partnership with MODERN LUXURY MEDIA and aims to “amplify and elevate voices that are shaping popular culture."

ROC NATION recently acquired an undisclosed number of SENSO tokens from $100m-backed Virtual Reality company SENSORIUM CORPORATION.

EDITION will launch across print, digital, social and “experiential activations” in winter, 2021.

According to a media release, “insider content and deeper audio and video storytelling” will be unlocked through hidden tokens embedded throughout the issues.

ISOUL H. HARRIS has been named Editor-In-Chief and he will work closely with ROC NATION EVP Strategy & Communications JANA FLEISCHMAN and the MODERN LUXURY team.

ROC NATION co-founder/CEO DESIREE PEREZ stated, "MODERN LUXURY MEDIA has built a legacy of being the premier media company in building brands in luxury that drive influential and aspirational content.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner to launch EDITION and provide a platform to amplify the voices of a powerful community.”

Added HARRIS, “With EDITION, we have a unique opportunity to define what luxury means now, and also challenge how the world perceives and understands culture.

“I am beyond excited to help shape a visionary platform that understands the aspirational significance of exploring creativity in the luxury space.”

MODERN LUXURY MEDIA principal JOHN AMATO said, “Since our founding, it’s been MODERN LUXURY’s mission to focus on the importance of creating connection and community.

“Historically, luxury titles have lacked diverse coverage. This is an unfortunate truth and as leaders and owners in media, it’s our privilege and opportunity to defy the status quo and ensure we are providing a platform for diverse communities to connect."





