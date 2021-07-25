-
Classic Hits KCCL (101.5 K-KHITS)/Sacramento Morphs Into 'Conversation Radio'
Starting TODAY (7/26) RESULTS RADIO Classic Hits KCCL (101.5 K-KHITS)/SACRAMENTO updates the format adding more listener-involved talk to become “Conversation Radio” discussing what is relevant and in the moment with the audience … in addition to the Classic Hits.
There is a new lineup too where 7P to MIDNIGHT personality JENNIFER COOPER moves from nights to 9A-NOON and is celebrating 30-years in radio.
Here is the new 101.5 K-HITS lineup …
And then the lineup repeats for the next 12 hours. Check out how it sounds at 1015khits.com.