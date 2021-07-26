Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Rodrigo 'Good' New #1; Sheeran Up Nearly 1400; Uchis Top 10; Kid Laroi/Bieber, Giveon Top 15; Dua Top 20

* OLIVIA RODRIGO scores her 2nd chart topper as "good 4 u" goes 2*-1* at +807 spins

* She continues to have two of the top four as "deja vu" holds at 4* and is up another 655 spins

* ED SHEERAN holds at 5* with "Bad Habits," and is up quadruple digits in spins again at +1335 spins

* KALI UCHIS hits the top 10 with "Telepatia" - up 11*-10* and +409 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER are top 15 in their third week as "Stay" is up 20*-13* and +2810 spins

* GIVEON goes top 15 with "Heartbreak Anniversary," rising 16*-14* and +591 spins

* DUA LIPA is top 20 with "Love Again," rising 22*-19* and +1174 spins

* POST MALONE hits the top 25 with "Motley Crew," up 29*-24* and is +1064 spins

* BILLIE EILISH scores a 35*-26* jump with "NDA," and is +785 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO is back and has the top debut at 30* with "Don't Go Yet" with 1784 spins

* POP SMOKE debut at 37* with "Demeanor," featuring DUA LIPA and is up 846 spins

* NORMANI is back and enters at 39* with "Wild Side," featuring CARDI B, up 614 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO now has three songs on the chart as "Traitor" debuts at 40*

Rhythmic: Roddy Ricch Surges To #1; Kali Top 3; Post, Megan, City Girls Top 15; BIA, H.E.R. Top 20

* RODDY RICCH surges 5*-1* with "Late At Night," getting there in his 7th week and is +827 spins

* KALI UCHIS is top 3 with "Telepatia," up 4*-3* and +224 spins

* POST MALONE is one of three new entries into the top 15 with "Motley Crew," moving 18*-12* and is +829 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is top 15, up 17*-13* with "Thot Sh*t," at +521 spins

* CITY GIRLS hit the top 15 with "Twerkulator," going 16*-15* at +142 spins

* BIA goes top 20 with "Whole Lotta Money," moving 21*-19* at +146 spins

* H.E.R. and CHRIS BROWN also enter the top 20 with "Come Through," up 22*-20*

* POP SMOKE has the top debut at 31* with "Demeanor," featuring DUA LIPA, and is up 689 spins

* BLXST enters at 35* with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA, at +294 spins

* WIZKID debuts at 36* with "Essence," featuring TEMS, growing 234 spins

* NORMANI also debuts on the Rhythmic chart at 37* with "Wild Side," featuring CARDI B and is up 507 spins

* TRINIDAD CARDONA has the final debut at 39* with "Dinero"

Urban: Polo G New Chart Topper; Khaled Top 3; Ricch, Wave Top 5; Migos Top 10

* POLO G now has a dual format #1 as "Rapstar" goes 3*-1* at +837 spins

* DJ KHALED goes top 3, up 4*-3* with "Every Chance I Get," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, and is +286 spins

* RODDY RICCH hits the top 5 as "Late At Night" moves 7*-4* and is up 451 spins

* ROD WAVE also leaps into the top 5, going 8*-5* with "Tombstone," at +234 spins

* MIGOS go top 10 with "Straightenen," climbing 11*-8* and are up 150 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO is top 15 with "Wockesha," leaping 21*-13* and is up 747 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION also goes top 15, up 18*-14* with "Thot Sh*t," at +487 spins

* WALE is top 20 with "Angles," featuring CHRIS BROWN - leaping 22*-19* and is up 314 spins

* WIZKID is top 20 with "Essence," featuring DEMS, up 24*-20* and +473 spins

* BRENT FAIYAZ soars 32*-21* with "Wasting Time," featuring DRAKE - up 811 spins (two weeks in a row with 800+ spin gains)

* TYLER, THE CREATOR debuts at 31* with "WUSYANAME," up 363 spins

* The other debut comes from YO GOTTI at 40* with "Drop," featuring DABABY

Hot AC: The Kid Laroi New #1; Sheeran, Rodrigo Surging; AJR Top 10; Doja Cat Top 15; Maroon 5, Parmalee/Blanco Top 20

* THE KID LAROI takes over the top spot as "Without You" goes 2*-1* and is +316 spins

* Two songs with 300+ spin gains inside the top 10 include ED SHEERAN's "Bad Habits" at 6* with a +387 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO goes 10*-9* with her top 40 chart topper "good 4 u," up 589 spins

* AJR enters the top 10 with "Way Less Sad," rising 11*-10* in their 2nd week on the chart, up 138 spins

* DOJA CAT moves top 15 with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, climbing 16*-14* and +242 spins

* BIG RED MACHINE & TAYLOR SWIFT are nearing the top 15 in their fourth week, up 20*-16* with "Renegades," up 420 spins

* MAROON 5 are top 20 in their third week with "Lost, rising 26*-19* and +504 spins

* PARAMALEE and BLANCO BROWN go top 20 with "Just The Way," up 22*-20*

* DUA LIPA enters at 32* with "Love Again," the top debut at +136 spins

* MAX & ALI GATE debut at 34* with "Butterflies" at +146 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS come on board at 37* with "Saturday" at +161 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER debut at 40* with "Stay" - up 112 spins

Active Rock: Five Finger Death Punch Hold #1 Spot; All Good Things Top 3; Nonpoint, Fozzy Top 20; Seether Top Debut

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH top the chart with "Darkness Settles In" for a 5th straight week

* ALL GOOD THINGS move inside the top 3 with "For The Glory," up 4*-3* and +103 spins

* PRETTY RECKLESS are just outside the top 10 with "Only Love Can Save Me Now," rising 14*-11* and are +139 spins

* NONPOINT go top 20, up 21*-19* with "Ruthless"

* FOZZY enters the top 20, climbing 23*-20* with "Sane"

* SEETHER score the top debut at 34* with "Wasteland" at +196 spins

* FUEL debuts at 39* with "Hard"

* IRON MAIDEN enters at 40* with "The Writing On The Wall"

Alternative: Weezer Hold Top Spot; Bleachers Top 10; Lorde Top 15; Dragons Up 300 Spins; SEB Top Debut

* WEEZER hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "All My Favorite Songs" and increase another 185 spins

* MODEST MOUSE also rise in the top 5, up 5*-4* with "We Are Between," up 223 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS hold at 7* with "Saturday" but score a gain of 197 spins

* BLEACHERS enter the top 10 with "Stop Making This Hurt," up 13*-10* and are +121 spins

* LORDE goes top 15 with "Solar Power," climbing 16*-12* and have a spin gain of 162

* IMAGINE DRAGONS are up 304 spins, moving 25*-21* with "Wrecked" and are knocking on the top 20 door

* SEB debuts at 35* with "Seaside Demo" at +312 spins

* WALK THE MOON enter at 36* with "Can You Handle My Love?" and are +160 spins

* I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME debut at 39* with "New Invention" at +86 spins

Triple A: Lorde New #1; Mayer Top 5; Foos, Dennen Top 10; Milky Chance, Marias Top 20

* LORDE takes over the top spot with "Solar Power," climbing 3*-1* and +52 spins

* JOHN MAYER - who's first spins at radio were 20 years ago, has now had top five hits in three decades as "Last Train Home" leaps 7*-4*

* VANCE JOY goes 10*-6* with "Missing Piece," up 43 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS are also up 43 spins, going 11*-7* with "Making A Fire," as they enter the top 10

* BRETT DENNEN goes 12*-9* and top 10 with "See The World"

* MILKY CHANCE vaults 27*-17* with "Colorado," up 78 spins and enter the top 20

* THE MARIAS are also top 20, up 24*-19* with "Hush"

* GANG OF YOUTHS lead four debuts at 25* with "the angel of 8th avenue"

* The legendary JACKSON BROWNE debuts at 26* with "My Cleveland Heart"

* COLD WAR KIDS enter at 27* with "What You Say"

* LORD HURON comes aboard at 30* with "Mine Forever"

