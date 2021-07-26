Gliha

JEFFERIES LLC Managing Dir. LEE ANN GLIHA has been named EVP/CFO at NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, effective AUGUST 9th. GLIHA, a former EVP/Corporate Finance at LIVE NATION, will assume the CFO duties formerly held by THOMAS E. CARTER, who was promoted to Pres./COO in OCTOBER 2020 and had been serving as EVP/CFO since 2009.

CARTER called GLIHA “an accomplished finance leader who understands the rapidly evolving media ecosystem and brings extensive industry relationships to her new role at NEXSTAR. This background will be invaluable to NEXSTAR’s senior management team, Board of Directors, and our experienced finance team, and will be instrumental in advancing our strategic objectives with the goal of further enhancing shareholder value.”

“Throughout its 25-year history, NEXSTAR has been at the forefront of every major innovation in local television broadcasting, while maintaining the highest standards of journalistic integrity,” added GLIHA. “NEXSTAR’s corporate and local management teams have built the preeminent local broadcasting and digital media company in the country and consistently delivered impressive financial results for shareholders. I am thrilled to be joining Nexstar and I look forward to growing and evolving the business and driving new value for shareholders.”

