Two More Markets

iHEARTMEDIA has flipped News-Talk WHNZ-A-W290BJ (IMPACT RADIO)/TAMPA and Gospel WFXJ-A-W247CF (HALLELUJAH 930)/JACKSONVILLE to Spanish News-Talk in a trimulcast with sister WRSO-A-W250CE (ACCIÓN 97.9)/ORLANDO.

SVP/Hispanic Strategy HECTOR MARCANO said, "ACCIÓN represents a solution for the Hispanic audience eager for a Spanish speaking newscast and companies that are looking for this fast-growing audience interested in developing a life in the USA.”

“For the past few years, we have worked as a team to keep our Hispanic community informed of the events that have changed history,” said News Dir. JESÚS MANUEL TORRES. “This time, our commitment continues to grow, and our team is ready to continue bringing relevant information and analysis to each market.”

“I’m excited to expand the ACCIÓN brand to other important Hispanic markets in the state of FLORIDA,” said Division Pres. LINDA BYRD. “Getting the news and information to FLORIDA’s growing Hispanic population in their native language will be very impactful.”

“We are very excited to deliver a first of its kind Spanish language news platform to the TAMPA BAY Hispanic community on 1250 AM, 105.9 FM and 100.7 HD2,” said iHEARTMEDIA West Central FLORIDA Area Pres. CHRIS SOECHTIG. “With the changing demographics in our area, this is a natural addition to our diverse portfolio and an excellent complement to our Spanish Hits format, RUMBA 106.5.”

“We are so thrilled to be launching the first full-service Hispanic news talk radio station to Northeast FLORIDA,” said NORTH FLORIDA Area Pres. PAUL ROGERS. “With the recent launch of the BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK on 104.1FM and ACCIÓN on 970 AM, 97.3 FM and also on 97.9 HD2, no other media company can truly help our advertisers, brands and community organizations reach the full spectrum of the FIRST COAST’s diverse populations like iHEART can.”

