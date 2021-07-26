iHeart Deal

iHEARTMEDIA has inked a deal to co-produce eight original podcasts with SPORTS ILLUSTRATED. The joint venture will also distribute SPORTS ILLUSTRATED STUDIOS’ existing podcasts; two of the new podcasts are scheduled to launch by first quarter 2022. A weekly podcast highlighting the magazine's journalism, "SPORTS ILLUSTRATED WEEKLY," will debut later this year, while a sports true-crime series, "LATERAL DAMAGE," the story of a college football player who was later convicted of murdering his son and wife but maintains his innocence, will debut early in 2022.

“We are thrilled to partner with SPORTS ILLUSTRATED to introduce a brand-new slate of sports podcasts -- limited series and ongoing shows alike, distributed to listeners everywhere,” said iHEARTMEDIA Digital Audio Group CEO CONAL BYRNE. “It’s an iconic brand that sports fans instantly trust, knowing that they will get the most credible and in-depth industry coverage, and we look forward to expanding that footprint into the audio space through the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK, where we uniquely have the reach and scale to bring SPORTS ILLUSTRATED the audience and monetization they deserve.”

“Storytelling is at the core of what SI stands for, and the opportunity to partner with iHEARTMEDIA to create and distribute dynamic stories and shows featuring our incredible voices further expands our footprint,” said SPORTS ILLUSTRATED CEO ROSS LEVINSOHN.

