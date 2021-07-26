New Global Deal

Video-sharing social networking platform, LOMOTIF and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) have signed a global deal giving LOMOTIF users access to UMG's music video catalog. UMG is the first major to globally license LOMOTIF.

LOMOTIF has seen over 225 million installations of its app over the last three years.

UMG EVP/Digital Strategy MICHAEL NASH commented, "We are very pleased that LOMOTIF’s fast-growing community of users around the world will be able to take inspiration from the artists and music they love, all while ensuring UMG’s artists are fairly compensated for the value music generates on LOMOTIF’s platform. UMG continues to broaden the creative and commercial opportunities for our artists by licensing an ever-expanding array of new digital platforms and supporting emerging entrepreneurs. We look forward to working with Lomotif to help unlock even more innovative music-based features for their community."

LOMOTIF CEO and founder PAUL YANG added, "Our deal with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP will continue to grow users and increase engagement within our platform, a destination for emerging artists, and will significantly expand the types of music our community can utilize, collaborate with and share. With nearly 800 million videos created to date, we are heading in a great direction as a platform and making high-value content, functionality and features available to our community will only help us grow exponentially."

