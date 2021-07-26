October 2nd

BREW HA HA PRODUCTIONS has announced the return of FAT MIKE PRESENTS PUNK IN DRUBLIC CRAFT BEER & MUSIC FESTIVAL to PITTSBURGH for the first time since 2018. NOFX, PENNYWISE, LESS THAN JAKE, SICK OF IT ALL, GET DEAD and STOLEN WHEELCHAIRS will play on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2nd in the lot at SANDCASTLE WATERPARK. THE PUNK IN DRUBLIC CRAFT BEER & MUSIC FESTIVAL was created from the mind and livers of NOFX's frontman FAT MIKE and craft beer fanatic/festival promoter, CAMERON COLLINS of BREW HA HA PRODUCTIONS. THE PUNK IN DRUBLIC FESTIVAL series launched on JULY 17th

FAT MIKE said, “Hello greater PITTSBURGH area and SQUIRREL HILL! FAT MIKE here to tell you that I’m extremely yet mildly excited to tell you that we are finally coming back to your town! AND……We’re not just gonna thumb wrestle and go to the hospital… We’re also gonna play music!!!! Whoooo!”

“What makes PUNK IN DRUBLIC so special is the authenticity of it," said CAMERON COLLINS. True craft beer comes from local and regional breweries who are running their businesses with the same mentality as punk rock music: independent, often times controversial, and without a care in the world about how it’s ‘been done in the past.’ Punk rock is the music that much of the craft beer we drink is brewed to...it’s appropriate to have an epic event that celebrates the two!” He added, “It’s been too long that we’ve been stuck inside; it’s time for people to leave the house and get ‘punk in drublic.’”

Tickets are on sale now at punkindrublicfest.com.

