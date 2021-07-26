Heather Maack

iHEARTMEDIA AC WMAG (MIX 99.5)/GREENSBORO, NC has added HEATHER MAACK for middays. MAACK succeeds KIM FARIS, who intends to retire later this summer.

MAACK worked with iHEARTMEDIA/GREENSBORO VP/Programming ZAC DAVIS when the two worked in SALT LAKE CITY. MAACK, who began her radio career in 2000, also does voice work and has been heard on the MTV MOVIE and MTV MUSIC AWARDS, plus commercials for L'OREAL, KUMON and many others.

MAACK is on the air now at MIX 99.5.

