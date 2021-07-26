Vol. 16

ASX’s newest addition to the PopCore series is Vol. 16. It contains ten categories; Artist Drops, Beds, Breaks, ConcertDrops, Music Imagers, Out of Breaks, Song Drops, Sonic Logos, Sound Design and Sweet 'Branded’ Intros has over 1GB and with nearly 300 new sounds for HOT AC and CHR Hit Music programming.

Regarding PopCore Vol. 16, lead producer DENZIL LACEY said “When creating the album, I took myself back to previous Radio Imaging jobs where I could have done with a resource like this -and that inspired the collection presented in PopCore Vol. 16. In this album I wanted to capture the sound of 'now'. The trends being noticed in Top 40 Music over the last year is that 'less is more' and it’s crafted quite differently to that of even two years ago. Music is all about the hook and 'ear worm' in 2021.”

More information at www.AudioSweets.com.





« see more Net News