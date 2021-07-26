Top 10

LOWE'S jumped from third to first on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JULY 19-25, with almost 20,000 more instances, pushing iHEARTRADIO promos to second despite adding close to 4,000 instances this week. PROGRESSIVE held in third place; SWIFFER and GRAINGER climbed into the top 10 this week, with MCDONALD'S and PELOTON falling out of the top 10.

The top 10:

LOWE'S (#3 last week; 68986 instances) iHEARTRADIO (#1; 57221) PROGRESSIVE (#2; 45002) INDEED (#4; 43326) BABBEL (#8; 38386) GEICO (#5; 34542) MURDER IN ILLINOIS PODCAST (#7; 34225) BANK OF AMERICA (#6; 33811) SWIFFER (#14; 30319) GRAINGER (#13; 30034)

« see more Net News