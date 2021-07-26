-
Lowe's Takes Lead On Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For July 19-25
July 26, 2021 at 9:46 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
LOWE'S jumped from third to first on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JULY 19-25, with almost 20,000 more instances, pushing iHEARTRADIO promos to second despite adding close to 4,000 instances this week. PROGRESSIVE held in third place; SWIFFER and GRAINGER climbed into the top 10 this week, with MCDONALD'S and PELOTON falling out of the top 10.
The top 10:
- LOWE'S (#3 last week; 68986 instances)
- iHEARTRADIO (#1; 57221)
- PROGRESSIVE (#2; 45002)
- INDEED (#4; 43326)
- BABBEL (#8; 38386)
- GEICO (#5; 34542)
- MURDER IN ILLINOIS PODCAST (#7; 34225)
- BANK OF AMERICA (#6; 33811)
- SWIFFER (#14; 30319)
- GRAINGER (#13; 30034)