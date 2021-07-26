Conway

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES-WMT-A/CEDAR RAPIDS-WOC-A/DAVENPORT (QUAD CITIES)/IA afternoon host SIMON CONWAY hosted a pair of live shows from the U.S.S. NAUTILUS in GROTON, CT, where he got a personal tour of the new, under-construction U,S.S. IOWA from Captain JAMES QUINTON and a tour of the U.S.S. INDIANA nuclear submarine from Captain SCOTT BRESNAHAN.

"The two shows we did from our Submarine Base at GROTON were very exciting," said CONWAY. "I am extremely grateful to the UNITED STATES NAVY as well as the Captains and Crews of both the IOWA and INDIANA. All of my questions were answered and the feedback from my audience has been incredible."





Quinton and Conway on the new Iowa





Bresnahan Shows Conway The Indiana







