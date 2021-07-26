Weekly Data, Plus A June Bug

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JULY 19-25 showed downloads rising 3% from the previous week but remaining down 22% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JULY 20, 2020 to JULY 25, 2021 was -22% for Arts, -33% for Business, -21% for Comedy, -58% for Education, -30% for History, -26% for News, -20% for Science, -22% for Society & Culture, -19% for Sports, and +18% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was -3% for Arts, +3% for Business, +3% for Comedy, +3% for Education, +4% for History, +3% for News, -2% for Science, +8% for Society & Culture, +8% for Sports, and -4% for True Crime.

Examining the consistent downward trend in year-to-year download numbers, PODTRAC said that JUNE's download data took about a 20% a hit from the widely-reported bug on APPLE PODCASTS' Creators page. Compensating for the bug's effect in JUNE, PODTRAC says that absolute downloads for the month would have grown at 5% year-to-year, which would be consistent with the monthly growth for JANUARY through MAY.

